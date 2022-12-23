Gradience

Change the look of Adwaita, with ease

Gradience is a tool for customizing Libadwaita applications and the adw-gtk3 theme.

The main features of Gradience include the following:

  • 🎨️ Changing any color of Adwaita theme
  • 🖼️ Applying Material 3 color scheme from wallpaper
  • 🎁️ Usage of other users presets
  • ⚙️ Changing advanced options with CSS
  • 🧩️ Extending functionality using plugins

Instalación manual

Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience

Ejecutar

flatpak run com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience
