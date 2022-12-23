Mindustry

por Anuken et al.
Instalar
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla

Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game

Create elaborate supply chains of conveyor belts to feed ammo into your turrets, produce materials to use for building, and defend your structures from waves of enemies. Play with your friends in cross-platform multiplayer co-op games, or challenge them in team-based PvP matches.

Cambios en la versión 145.1

hace 4 días
Tamaño instalado~256 MB
Tamaño de la descarga134 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones29.901
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Sitio web del proyectohttps://mindustrygame.github.io/
Contactohttps://discord.gg/mindustry
Ayudahttps://mindustrygame.github.io/wiki/
Informar de un problemahttps://github.com/Anuken/Mindustry
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Anuken.Mindustry

Instalaciones en el tiempo

Instalación manual

Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.github.Anuken.Mindustry

Ejecutar

flatpak run com.github.Anuken.Mindustry