A Git client designed for humans

Here's where GitFiends at feature-wise and what's coming up next.

  • Git basics: Instant refresh, glance-able overview of repo state, clone, init, fetch, auto-fetch, push, pull, stage and commit
  • Stashing: Stashing, un-stashing, stashing of selected files, hunks and specific lines
  • Branching: Merge, switch, create, delete and compare in branches view
  • Tags
  • Remotes: Add, remove or select which remote to pull and push to
  • Resolve merge conflicts: Select specific files, hunks or lines to include. Lines can be rearranged
  • Undo: Undo un-pushed commits. Revert commits
  • Cherry-pick
  • Filter commits: Filter commits by branch or user
  • History for a specific file: Apply a file filter and navigate through all commits with changes for that file
  • Search: Quickly search through history for code, commits, messages, users and branches.
  • Git submodules/multi-repo: Preview feature. Open a folder of repos, see the status of each and run bulk actions such as fetch/pull/push and create branch.

