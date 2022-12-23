Youp for whatsapp

Youp makes it makes the use of whatsapp more convenient

  • Make whatsapp truly fullscreen
  • Conveniently switch to dark mode
  • Add icon in systray with different icon if there is new messages
  • Desktop Notification

Tamaño instalado~1 MB
Tamaño de la descarga427 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones49.662
LicenciaMIT License
Sitio web del proyectohttps://luigitesch.io/youpforwhatsapp
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.gigitux.youp

Instalación manual

Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.gigitux.youp

Ejecutar

flatpak run com.gigitux.youp
