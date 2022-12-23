Postman

por Postman Inc.
Instalar

Postman is a complete API development environment.

Postman is the complete toolchain for API developers, used by 5 million developers and more than 100,000 companies worldwide to access 130 million APIs every month. Postman makes working with APIs faster and easier by supporting developers at every stage of their workflow, and is available for macOS, Windows, Linux and Chrome users.

This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Postman Inc.

Cambios en la versión 10.15.0

hace 7 días
Tamaño instalado~185 MB
Tamaño de la descarga182 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesx86_64
Instalaciones499.400
LicenciaPropietario
Sitio web del proyectohttps://www.postman.com
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.getpostman.Postman

Instalaciones en el tiempo

Instalación manual

Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.getpostman.Postman

Ejecutar

flatpak run com.getpostman.Postman