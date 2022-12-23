Manga Reader

por George Florea Bănuș
georgefb.com
Manga Reader for local files

Manga reader for local files.

Supports zip, rar, tar, 7z, cbz, cbr, cbt, cb7 files and also folders.

Images are displayed in a vertical list and their size can be configured (fit width and/or height, user defined max width, original size).

Can set up multiple manga folders whose contents will be displayed in a tree view, from where they can be opened.

Can bookmark mangas.

Configurable keyboard shortcuts.

Cambios en la versión 2.1.0

hace 2 meses
Tamaño instalado~905 KB
Tamaño de la descarga491 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones7137
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Sitio web del proyectohttps://github.com/g-fb/mangareader
Informar de un problemahttps://github.com/g-fb/mangareader/issues
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.georgefb.mangareader

Instalación manual

Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.georgefb.mangareader

Ejecutar

flatpak run com.georgefb.mangareader