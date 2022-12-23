Manga Reader
por George Florea Bănuș
Manga Reader for local files
Manga reader for local files.
Supports zip, rar, tar, 7z, cbz, cbr, cbt, cb7 files and also folders.
Images are displayed in a vertical list and their size can be configured (fit width and/or height, user defined max width, original size).
Can set up multiple manga folders whose contents will be displayed in a tree view, from where they can be opened.
Can bookmark mangas.
Configurable keyboard shortcuts.
Cambios en la versión 2.1.0
hace 2 meses
Tamaño instalado~905 KB
Tamaño de la descarga491 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones7137
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
