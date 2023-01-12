Flathub Logo

FreeRDP Remote Desktop Client

por FreeRDP develpers
FreeRDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux.

FreeRDP flatpak provides xfreerdp client for systems lacking proper H264 support. This build is focused on compatibility with windows RDP servers and ships custom OpenSSL 1.1.1 to allow working connections to older systems like Windows 7 or Server 2008

Cambios en la versión 2.10.0

hace 5 meses
Tamaño instalado~27 MB
Tamaño de la descarga11 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones14.571
LicenciaApache License 2.0
Sitio web del proyectohttps://www.freerdp.com/
Contactohttps://www.freerdp.com/
Ayudahttps://github.com/FreeRDP/FreeRDP/wiki
Preguntas frecuenteshttps://github.com/FreeRDP/FreeRDP/wiki/FAQ
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.freerdp.FreeRDP

Etiquetas:
rdpremote desktop