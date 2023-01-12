FreeRDP Remote Desktop Client
por FreeRDP develpers
FreeRDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux.
FreeRDP flatpak provides xfreerdp client for systems lacking proper H264 support. This build is focused on compatibility with windows RDP servers and ships custom OpenSSL 1.1.1 to allow working connections to older systems like Windows 7 or Server 2008
Cambios en la versión 2.10.0
hace 5 meses
Tamaño instalado~27 MB
Tamaño de la descarga11 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones14.571
LicenciaApache License 2.0
Instalaciones en el tiempo
Etiquetas: