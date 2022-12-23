ET: Legacy

por ET: Legacy Team
ET: Legacy is an open source project based on the code of Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory which was released in 2010 under the terms of the GPLv3.

ET: Legacy is a downloadable, free-to-play multiplayer game in which players wage war as Axis or Allies in team-based combat. It's a team game; you will win or fall along with your comrades. The only way to complete the objectives that lead to victory is by cooperation, with each player covering their teammates and using their class special abilities in concert with the others.

Featuring multiplayer support for up to 64 players, ET: Legacy is the ultimate test of communication and teamwork on the battlefield. Players join the fray as one of five distinct character classes each with unique combat abilities. Each Axis or Allies team can divide itself into smaller fire teams for quick and easy communication using an intuitive messaging system and dynamic command map of the entire battlefield.

Cambios en la versión 2.81.1

hace 3 meses
Tamaño instalado~497 MB
Tamaño de la descarga339 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesx86_64
Instalaciones13.516
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Sitio web del proyectohttps://www.etlegacy.com/
Contactohttps://www.etlegacy.com/contact
Ayudahttps://github.com/etlegacy/etlegacy/wiki
Preguntas frecuenteshttps://github.com/etlegacy/etlegacy/wiki/FAQ
Contribuir a las traduccioneshttps://www.transifex.com/projects/p/etlegacy/
Informar de un problemahttps://github.com/etlegacy/etlegacy/issues
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.etlegacy.ETLegacy

Instalación manual

flatpak install flathub com.etlegacy.ETLegacy

Ejecutar

flatpak run com.etlegacy.ETLegacy
Etiquetas:
wwiienemyetletlegacymultiplayertacticalteam-basedterritory