Unreal Tournament 2004 Launcher

por Epic Games
First-person arena shooter

Unreal Tournament 2004 is a multiplayer first person shooter that combines the kill-or-be-killed experience of gladiatorial combat with cutting-edge technology. Ten game modes provide even the most hardcore gamer with palm-sweating challenges through unbelievably detailed indoor arenas and vast outdoor environments. As the ultimate techno-gladiator of the future, players will take their fates into their hands, battling against up to 32 other players online in action-packed, frag-filled arenas.

This launcher sets up the native Linux port of Unreal Tournament 2004 with additional fixes that make it work on a modern system. It needs the official game files to function properly.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Epic Games.

Cambios en la versión 3369.2

hace casi 18 años
(Compilada hace alrededor de 2 meses)
  • No hay registro de cambios

  • Privativo

    Esta aplicación no es de código abierto, por lo que sólo sus desarrolladores saben cómo funciona. Puede ser insegura en formas difíciles de detectar, y puede cambiar sin supervisión.
