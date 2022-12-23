Photo Editor

por Endless
endlessm.com
Instalar
Easily edit and share all of your favorite photos

Have you ever wanted to edit your own photos like the pros and create beautiful images you can share with those you love? Well, now you can do that in just a few steps! We have a variety of attractive, artful filters so you can customize your photos and create one-of-a-kind works of art from your everyday life. With this handy app, you can post your creations directly to Facebook, so everyone can see your awesome pictures!

Cambios en la versión 1.0.2

hace casi 5 años
Tamaño instalado~270 MB
Tamaño de la descarga110 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones42.814
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Sitio web del proyectohttps://endlessos.org/
Contribuir a las traduccioneshttps://www.transifex.com/endless-os/eos-photos/
Informar de un problemahttps://github.com/endlessm/eos-photos/issues
Examinar el código fuentehttps://github.com/endlessm/eos-photos
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessm.photos

