EDuke32
por Richard "TerminX" Gobeille
EDuke32 is an awesome, free homebrew game engine
EDuke32 is a source port of Ken Silverman's Build Engine with support for Duke Nukem 3D, Ion Fury and Shadow Warrior (via VoidSW), among others.
Features include:
- Modern OpenGL rendering with dynamically lighting and shadows
- Voxel assets
- Emulated OPL3, MIDI or OGG/FLAC soundtracks
- Gamepad support
- Classic software rendering
EDuke32 comes with a map editors, Mapster32 and Wangulator, for creation of new levels and is free to use for non-commercial purposes.
Cambios en la versión 20230609-10312-c126d1ea3
hace 14 días
Tamaño instalado~23 MB
Tamaño de la descarga11 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones18.627
LicenciaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Instalaciones en el tiempo
Instalación manual
Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar