DSView

An open source multi-function instrument for everyone

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by DreamSourceLab.

DSView is a GUI program for supporting various instruments from DreamSourceLab, including logic analyzers, oscilloscopes, etc. DSView is based on the sigrok project.

The sigrok project aims at creating a portable, cross-platform, Free/Libre/Open-Source signal analysis software suite that supports various device types (such as logic analyzers, oscilloscopes, multimeters, and more).

Adding following line to /etc/udev/rules.d/60-dreamsourcelab.rules

SUBSYSTEM=="usb", ATTRS{idVendor}=="2a0e", MODE="0666"

Cambios en la versión 1.3.0

hace 5 meses
(Compilada hace alrededor de 1 mes)
  • No hay registro de cambios

  • Construido por la comunidad

    Esta aplicación ha sido desarrollada en abierto por una comunidad de voluntarios y publicada bajo la GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
Tamaño instalado~27.81 MiB
Tamaño de la descarga13.04 MiB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones558
