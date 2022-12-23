syncBackup
por Darhon Software
Backup and mirror your drives
It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.
Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.
Cambios en la versión 2.0.1
hace alrededor de 1 año
Tamaño instalado~4 MB
Tamaño de la descarga516 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones6361
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
