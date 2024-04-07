Flathub Logo

StreamController

por Core447
core447.com
Control your Elgato Stream Decks with plugin support

StreamController controls your Elgato Stream Decks on a new level.

App Features:

  • Beautiful GTK4 Interface
  • Plugin support
  • Multi deck support
  • Set background images & videos
  • Set custom icons

Official Plugin Features:

  • Send network requests
  • Press hotkeys (X and Wayland)
  • Control OBS Studio
  • Control your music
  • Mix the volume of different apps
  • Run commands
Cambios en la versión 1.4.4-beta

hace 6 días
(Compilada hace alrededor de 13 horas)

Tamaño instalado~657.38 MiB
Tamaño de la descarga231.92 MiB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Etiquetas:
streamingelgato stream decklinuxflatpak