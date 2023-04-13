Deckr

por Steve Gehrman
Instalar

Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin

Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin. Deckr is a bookmark manager which allows you to share and download bookmark "decks" with others online.

Features

  • Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
  • Share and download bookmark decks online

Cambios en la versión 1.1.67

hace 5 días
Tamaño instalado~86 MB
Tamaño de la descarga38 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesx86_64
Instalaciones606
LicenciaPropietario
Sitio web del proyectohttps://cocoatech.io/deckr
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.cocoatech.deckr

Instalaciones en el tiempo

Instalación manual

Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.cocoatech.deckr

Ejecutar

flatpak run com.cocoatech.deckr