Chess Clock
por Clara Hobbs
Time games of over-the-board chess
Chess Clock is a simple application to provide time control for over-the-board chess games. Intended for mobile use, players select the time control settings desired for their game, then the black player taps their clock to start white's timer. After each player's turn, they tap the clock to start their opponent's, until the game is finished or one of the clocks reaches zero.
Cambios en la versión 0.5.0
hace 3 meses
Tamaño instalado~146 KB
Tamaño de la descarga54 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones1351
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
