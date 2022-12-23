Brave Browser

por Brave Software
The web browser from Brave

Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.

Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.

Cambios en la versión 1.52.126

hace 9 días
Tamaño instalado~358 MB
Tamaño de la descarga157 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones1.001.656
LicenciaMozilla Public License 2.0
Sitio web del proyectohttps://brave.com/
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.brave.Browser

Instalación manual

Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.brave.Browser

Ejecutar

flatpak run com.brave.Browser