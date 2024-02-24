Flathub Logo

Gpg Frontend

por Saturneric
bktus.com
Gpg Frontend is a free, open-source, robust yet user-friendly, compact and cross-platform tool for OpenPGP encryption.

By using Gpg Frontend, users can quickly encrypt files or text, easily digitally sign them, and conveniently manage all GPG keys on their device. The tool also facilitates the secure and seamless transfer of GPG keys between devices. It is compatible with a range of operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Linux, and FreeBSD.

A list of features

  • Rapidly encrypt files or text.
  • Digitally sign your files or text with ease.
  • Conveniently manage all your GPG keys on your device.
  • Transfer all your GPG keys between devices safely and effortlessly.

Cambios en la versión 2.1.2

  • No hay registro de cambios

  • Construido por la comunidad

    Esta aplicación ha sido desarrollada en abierto por una comunidad de voluntarios y publicada bajo la GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
