Simple Diary

por Johan Bjäreholt
Simple and lightweight diary app

Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.

A few notable features are:

  • Saves entries in standard markdown
  • Adding images to your entries
  • Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
  • Dark mode

Cambios en la versión v0.4.3

hace 8 meses
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Sitio web del proyectohttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk
Informar de un problemahttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk/issues
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

Instalación manual

flatpak install flathub com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

Ejecutar

flatpak run com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary
Etiquetas:
diarygtkjournallogpersonal