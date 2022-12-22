Simple Diary
por Johan Bjäreholt
Simple and lightweight diary app
Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.
A few notable features are:
- Saves entries in standard markdown
- Adding images to your entries
- Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
- Dark mode
Cambios en la versión v0.4.3
hace 8 meses
Tamaño instalado~582 KB
Tamaño de la descarga194 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones2656
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Instalaciones en el tiempo
