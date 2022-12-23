BiglyBT
por Bigly Software
Feature filled, open source, ad-free, bittorrent client
Since 2003, BiglyBT's team has worked hard to bring you the best open source torrent product in the market. Unlike our competitors, our client is ad-free and our installer contains no third party offers. We provide migration tools for several popular bittorent clients. Switching to BiglyBT from projects using the same source is simple and requires no interactions beyond the initial migration approval. Your settings, downloads, and plugins will all be there and ready to use.
Cambios en la versión 3.4.0.0
hace alrededor de 1 mes
Tamaño instalado~213 MB
Tamaño de la descarga96 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones8184
LicenciaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
