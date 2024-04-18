Flathub Logo

Beaver Notes

por Daniele Rolli
beavernotes.com
Editor Showcase

Privacy-First note taking app

Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.

Cambios en la versión 3.0.0

hace alrededor de 1 mes
(Compilada hace alrededor de 8 horas)
  • Construido por la comunidad

    Esta aplicación ha sido desarrollada en abierto por una comunidad de voluntarios y publicada bajo la MIT License.
