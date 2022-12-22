Basemark GPU
por Basemark Oy
GPU performance evaluation tool
Evaluation tool to analyze and measure graphics API performance across mobile and desktop platforms. Basemark GPU targets both Desktop and Mobile platforms by providing both High Quality and Medium Quality modes. The High-Quality mode addresses Desktop workloads, while the Medium Quality mode addresses equivalent Mobile workloads.
This is non-commercial version and requires active internet connection.
Major fixes in 1.2.3: No major changes. Unifying code base and versions across platforms.
Cambios en la versión 1.2.3
hace más de 2 años
Tamaño instalado~2.63 GB
Tamaño de la descarga1.28 GB
Arquitecturas disponiblesx86_64
Instalaciones33.635
LicenciaPropietario
Instalaciones en el tiempo
Instalación manual
Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar