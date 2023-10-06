AMPL IDE
por AMPL Optimization, Inc
A simple and straightforward enhanced modeling interface for AMPL users
The AMPL Integrated Development Environment, IDE, allows for commands to be typed at an AMPL prompt in the usual way. All installed solvers can be accessed directly through the IDE.
This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by AMPL Optimization, Inc.
Cambios en la versión 4.0.0.202308171623
hace 3 meses
(Compilada hace 6 días)
- No hay registro de cambios
Tamaño instalado~446.73 MiB
Tamaño de la descarga446.59 MiB
Arquitecturas disponiblesx86_64
Instalaciones274