Airtame

por Airtame
Instalar
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla

Airtame is a wireless streaming solution

Airtame is a small wireless HDMI device that plugs into the HDMI port of any screen or projector. Unlike other wireless HDMI devices, nothing is plugged into your computer or smartphone. Simply download our app and stream your content to the screen from any major computer platform, tablet, or smartphone.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Airtame Inc.

Cambios en la versión 4.5.2

hace 9 meses
Tamaño instalado~81 MB
Tamaño de la descarga75 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesx86_64
Instalaciones5730
LicenciaPropietario
Sitio web del proyectohttps://airtame.com/
Ayudahttps://help.airtame.com/
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.airtame.Client

Instalaciones en el tiempo

Instalación manual

Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.airtame.Client

Ejecutar

flatpak run com.airtame.Client