Metronome

por Adrien Plazas
adrienplazas.com
Keep the tempo

Metronome beats the rhythm for you, you simply need to tell it the required time signature and beats per minutes.

You can also tap to let the application guess the required beats per minute.

Cambios en la versión 1.3.0

hace 8 días
Tamaño instalado~2 MB
Tamaño de la descarga705 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones14.114
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Sitio web del proyectohttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/metronome
Informar de un problemahttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/metronome/issues
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.adrienplazas.Metronome

Instalación manual

flatpak install flathub com.adrienplazas.Metronome

Ejecutar

flatpak run com.adrienplazas.Metronome
