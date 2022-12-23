Metronome
por Adrien Plazas
Keep the tempo
Metronome beats the rhythm for you, you simply need to tell it the required time signature and beats per minutes.
You can also tap to let the application guess the required beats per minute.
Cambios en la versión 1.3.0
hace 8 días
Tamaño instalado~2 MB
Tamaño de la descarga705 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones14.114
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Otras aplicaciones del grupo GNOMEMás
Instalaciones en el tiempo
Instalación manual
Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar