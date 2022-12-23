Adobe Flash Player

Player for content created using Adobe Flash

The Adobe Flash Player Projector is an offline player for content created on the Adobe Flash platform.

While the Flash platform is abandoned, there's still , such as games, and animations from Flash's “Golden Age”.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe, and does not contain a web browser plug-in.

Cambios en la versión 32.0.0.465

hace más de 2 años
Tamaño instalado~18 MB
Tamaño de la descarga11 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesx86_64
Instalaciones146.786
Licenciahttps://wwwimages2.adobe.com/content/dam/acom/en/legal/licenses-terms/pdf/Flash_Player_30_0.pdf
Sitio web del proyectohttps://www.adobe.com/support/flashplayer/debug_downloads.html
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

Instalaciones en el tiempo

Instalación manual

Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

Ejecutar

flatpak run com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector
Etiquetas:
adobeflashplayerprojectorshockwaveswf