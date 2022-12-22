Unit Bargain Hunter
por Merritt Codes
Easily compare items when shopping
Save money: Unit Bargain Hunter helps you figure out and keep track of the best value for products.
Is that family-sized pack really a better value?
If a brand-name item is $14.99 for 500g and the no-name item beside it is $13.99 for 20 oz, which is the better deal?
Unit Bargain Hunter makes it easy to compare any number of items to find exactly how they stack up against each other.
- Compare unlimited items
- Compare by weight, volume, or number of items
- Saves your information between sessions
- Available cross-platform: Linux, Windows, Web, Android
- Open source
Cambios en la versión 1.12.0
hace 3 días
Tamaño instalado~28 MB
Tamaño de la descarga11 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesx86_64
Instalaciones1945
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Otras aplicaciones de Merritt Codes
Instalaciones en el tiempo
Instalación manual
Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar