Unit Bargain Hunter

por Merritt Codes
merritt.codes
Easily compare items when shopping

Save money: Unit Bargain Hunter helps you figure out and keep track of the best value for products.

Is that family-sized pack really a better value?

If a brand-name item is $14.99 for 500g and the no-name item beside it is $13.99 for 20 oz, which is the better deal?

Unit Bargain Hunter makes it easy to compare any number of items to find exactly how they stack up against each other.

  • Compare unlimited items
  • Compare by weight, volume, or number of items
  • Saves your information between sessions
  • Available cross-platform: Linux, Windows, Web, Android
  • Open source

Cambios en la versión 1.12.0

hace 3 días
Tamaño instalado~28 MB
Tamaño de la descarga11 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesx86_64
Instalaciones1945
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Sitio web del proyectohttps://merritt.codes/bargain/
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/codes.merritt.bargain

Instalación manual

Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub codes.merritt.bargain

Ejecutar

flatpak run codes.merritt.bargain
