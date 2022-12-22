Telyn
por Jane D. Fraser
Visual editor for parametric sewing patterns
Telyn is an application for creating and using parametric sewing patterns. It supports graphical editing, making the application approachable and easy to use, and supports the use of templates for improved productivity. Patterns made with Telyn can automatically adjust to respond to a user's individual measurements, enabling a better fit than is possible with standard sizes. Telyn has flexible support for printing, with the ability to print to any paper size.
Cambios en la versión 1.0.6
hace más de 1 año
Tamaño instalado~273 MB
Tamaño de la descarga90 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesx86_64
Instalaciones910
LicenciaMIT License
Instalaciones en el tiempo
Instalación manual
Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar