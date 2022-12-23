XIVLauncherCN

por XIVLauncherCN Contributors
Instalar

Launcher & seamless Linux integration for Final Fantasy XIV Online (China version)

XIVLauncherCN is the Chinese version of XIVLauncher, Please do not install this if you're not playing in China server of Final Fantasy XIV Online.

XIVLauncher is a custom launcher for FINAL FANTASY XIV that offers painless patching, a customized WINE version for perfect compatibility with FFXIV, a multitude of useful plugins and seamless Steam Deck integration. Install, log in, patch, and get started!

Please note that on Steam Deck, you will have to adjust the command in your Non-Steam app shortcut to make the game work correctly in gaming mode. See our Steam Deck FAQ, linked below under help, for more information.

FINAL FANTASY is a registered trademark of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. FINAL FANTASY XIV © 2010-2022 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. We are not affiliated with SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. in any way.

Cambios en la versión 1.0.3.2

hace 5 días
Tamaño instalado~99 MB
Tamaño de la descarga51 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesx86_64
Instalaciones5219
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Sitio web del proyectohttps://ottercorp.github.io/
Ayudahttps://ottercorp.github.io/faq
Informar de un problemahttps://github.com/ottercorp/XIVLauncher.Core/issues
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/cn.ottercorp.xivlaunchercn

Instalaciones en el tiempo

Instalación manual

Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub cn.ottercorp.xivlaunchercn

Ejecutar

flatpak run cn.ottercorp.xivlaunchercn