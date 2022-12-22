Tandem

Virtual office for remote teams

Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.

Quick Collaboration

See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.

Spontaneous Conversations

Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.

Co-working

Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.

Cambios en la versión 2.2.307

hace más de 1 año
Tamaño instalado~216 MB
Tamaño de la descarga212 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesx86_64
Instalaciones2494
LicenciaPropietario
Sitio web del proyectohttps://tandem.chat
Ayudahttps://intercom.help/tandem_help
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/chat.tandem.Client

Instalación manual

Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub chat.tandem.Client

Ejecutar

flatpak run chat.tandem.Client