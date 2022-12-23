SchildiChat

SchildiChat is a Matrix client based on Element with a more traditional instant messaging experience.

SchildiChat Web/Desktop is a fork of Element Web/Desktop.

The most important changes of SchildiChat compared to Element are:

  • A unifed chat list for both direct and group chats
  • Message bubbles
  • Bigger items in the room list
  • … and more!

Preliminary Wayland support now available.

To try running SchildiChat natively under Wayland, run:

flatpak run chat.schildi.desktop --enable-features=UseOzonePlatform --ozone-platform=wayland

For GNOME, window decorations are currently missing and you'll have to use keyboard shortcuts instead to resize the window.

Cambios en la versión 1.11.30-sc.2

hace alrededor de 2 meses
Tamaño instalado~318 MB
Tamaño de la descarga123 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesx86_64
Instalaciones11.863
LicenciaApache License 2.0
Sitio web del proyectohttps://schildi.chat/
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/chat.schildi.desktop

Instalación manual

Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub chat.schildi.desktop

Ejecutar

flatpak run chat.schildi.desktop
Etiquetas:
matrixchatclientcommunicationselementircmatrix.orgschildischildi.chattalk