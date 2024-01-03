TigerJython
por TJ Group
TigerJython IDE
TigerJython is a free development environment for the Python programming language. If you want to learn programming, this is the tool for you. It already includes everything you need to start programming right away.
For all versions we guarantee not to change or spy your software.
Cambios en la versión 2.39
hace 15 días
(Compilada hace alrededor de 5 horas)
- No hay registro de cambios
Tamaño instalado~322.87 MiB
Tamaño de la descarga183.01 MiB
Arquitecturas disponiblesx86_64, aarch64