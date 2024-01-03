Flathub Logo

TigerJython

por TJ Group
Instalar

TigerJython IDE

TigerJython is a free development environment for the Python programming language. If you want to learn programming, this is the tool for you. It already includes everything you need to start programming right away.

For all versions we guarantee not to change or spy your software.

Cambios en la versión 2.39

hace 15 días
(Compilada hace alrededor de 5 horas)
  • No hay registro de cambios

  • Construido por la comunidad

    Esta aplicación ha sido desarrollada en abierto por una comunidad de voluntarios y publicada bajo la BSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License.
    Involucrarse
Tamaño instalado~322.87 MiB
Tamaño de la descarga183.01 MiB
Arquitecturas disponiblesx86_64, aarch64
Etiquetas:
mathmatrixplottingsciencelinuxflatpak