Manuskript

Instalar
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla

An open-source tool for writers

Manuskript provides a rich environment to help writers create their first draft and then further refine and edit their masterpiece.

With Manuskript you can:

  • Grow your premise from one sentence, to a paragraph, to a full summary
  • Create characters
  • Conceive plots
  • Construct outlines (Outline mode and/or Index cards)
  • Write with focus (Distraction free mode)
  • Build worlds
  • Track items
  • Edit and re-organize chapters and scenes
  • View Story line
  • Compose with fiction or non-fiction templates and writing modes
  • Import and export document formats such as HTML, ePub, OpenDocument, DocX, and more

Cambios en la versión 0.15.0

hace 4 meses
Tamaño instalado~351 MB
Tamaño de la descarga115 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones15.754
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Sitio web del proyectohttp://www.theologeek.ch/manuskript
Ayudahttps://www.theologeek.ch/manuskript/category/features
Contribuir a las traduccioneshttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/manuskript/translations
Informar de un problemahttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript/issues
Examinar el código fuentehttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript
Contribuir a la aplicaciónhttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript/wiki#contributing
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/ch.theologeek.Manuskript

Instalaciones en el tiempo

Instalación manual

Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub ch.theologeek.Manuskript

Ejecutar

flatpak run ch.theologeek.Manuskript
Etiquetas:
editmanuskriptmsknovelofficetextwrite