ProtonMail Import-Export app

por Proton Technologies AG
Instalar
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla

Import emails to your secure ProtonMail inbox or make offline backups with the Import-Export app.

Migrate and secure your important email conversations

Keep your personal email history private and secure by migrating it to ProtonMail using the Import-Export app.

  • Bring your mailbox: Your email is a record of your personal conversations and important milestones. Bring those memories with you when you upgrade to a secure and private inbox with ProtonMail.
  • Keep only whats important: Old newsletters, random receipts, special offers - your inbox can fill up fast. The Import-Export app lets you easily select which messages you want to import.
  • Secure conversation history: When you import your emails, the Import-Export app automatically encrypts them before they leave your device. That way only you can access your personal messages.

Cambios en la versión 1.3.3

hace alrededor de 2 años
Tamaño instalado~169 MB
Tamaño de la descarga61 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesx86_64
Instalaciones11.325
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Sitio web del proyectohttps://proton.me/easyswitch/
Ayudahttps://proton.me/support/import-emails-import-export-app
Informar de un problemahttps://github.com/ProtonMail/proton-bridge/issues
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/ch.protonmail.protonmail-import-export-app

Instalaciones en el tiempo

Instalación manual

Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub ch.protonmail.protonmail-import-export-app

Ejecutar

flatpak run ch.protonmail.protonmail-import-export-app