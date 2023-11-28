ROOT
por ROOT
Data Analysis Framework
ROOT is a framework for data processing, developed at CERN, the epicenter of high-energy physics research. It can handle extensive data using the mathematical and statistical methods it provides, along with user-developed routines. The results can be visually presented according to specific needs and exported to various formats such as PDF, PS, PNG, etc.
Cambios en la versión 6.30.02
hace alrededor de 2 meses
(Compilada hace alrededor de 5 horas)
- No hay registro de cambios
Tamaño instalado~602.46 MiB
Tamaño de la descarga256.37 MiB
Arquitecturas disponiblesx86_64, aarch64