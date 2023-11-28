Flathub Logo

ROOT is a framework for data processing, developed at CERN, the epicenter of high-energy physics research. It can handle extensive data using the mathematical and statistical methods it provides, along with user-developed routines. The results can be visually presented according to specific needs and exported to various formats such as PDF, PS, PNG, etc.

Cambios en la versión 6.30.02

  • Construido por la comunidad

    Esta aplicación ha sido desarrollada en abierto por una comunidad de voluntarios y publicada bajo la GNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 or later.
