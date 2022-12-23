Parallel Launcher
por Matt Pharoah
Modern N64 Emulator
Parallel Launcher is an emulator launcher that aims to make playing N64 games, both retail and homebrew, as simple and as accessible as possible. Parallel Launcher uses the RetroArch emulator, but replaces its confusing menus and controller setup with a much simpler user interface. It also features optional integration with romhacking.com.
Cambios en la versión v6.19.0
hace 7 días
Tamaño instalado~760 MB
Tamaño de la descarga531 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesx86_64
Instalaciones34.700
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Instalaciones en el tiempo
Instalación manual
Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar