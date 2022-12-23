Dconf Editor
por The GNOME Project
Verificada
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.
Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.
Cambios en la versión 43.0
hace 9 meses
Tamaño instalado~1 MB
Tamaño de la descarga468 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones67.950
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Instalaciones en el tiempo
Instalación manual
Ejecutar
