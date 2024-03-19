Flathub Logo

IRPF 2024

por Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil
Do your taxes in Brazil (Calendar year of 2023)

IRPF is an app officially distributed by the Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil, to help Brazilian citizens file their income tax return.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by any Brazilian government agency.

  • Privativo

    Esta aplicación no es de código abierto, por lo que sólo sus desarrolladores saben cómo funciona. Puede ser insegura en formas difíciles de detectar, y puede cambiar sin supervisión.
