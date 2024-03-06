Flathub Logo

eduK

por eduK
Instalar
Course Viewing Screen

eduK is an educational web platform focused on assisting users in income generation

eduK is an educational web platform that focuses on aiding users in income generation. It provides a comprehensive catalog of courses aimed at enhancing skills for various careers, thereby facilitating opportunities for users to achieve financial growth and stability. Through tailored learning paths, eduK empowers individuals by offering practical knowledge and tools necessary for success in the modern job market.

Cambios en la versión 0.0.1

hace 20 días
(Compilada hace alrededor de 6 horas)
  • No hay registro de cambios

  • Construido por la comunidad

    Esta aplicación ha sido desarrollada en abierto por una comunidad de voluntarios y publicada bajo la GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
    Involucrarse
Tamaño instalado~391.03 MiB
Tamaño de la descarga271.35 MiB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Etiquetas:
linuxflatpak