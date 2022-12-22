ConfClerk

ConfClerk is an application which makes conference schedules available offline

It displays the conference schedule from various views, supports searches on various items (speaker, speech topic, location, etc.) and enables you to select favorite events and create your own schedule

At the moment ConfClerk is able to import schedules in XML format created by the ​PentaBarf conference management system (or ​frab) used by ​FOSDEM, ​DebConf, ​Grazer Linuxtage, the ​CCC congresses, ​FrOSCon, and ​many others.

ConfClerk is targetted at mobile devices like the Nokia N810 and N900 but works on any system running ​Qt.

Cambios en la versión 0.6.4

hace más de 5 años
Tamaño instalado~864 KB
Tamaño de la descarga406 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones963
LicenciaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Sitio web del proyectohttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/
Ayudahttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/README
Informar de un problemahttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/report
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

Instalaciones en el tiempo

Instalación manual

flatpak install flathub at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

Ejecutar

flatpak run at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk
Etiquetas:
conferenceschedulefrabpentabarf