Tauno Monitor
por Tauno Erik
Simple stand-alone serial port monitor.
A Simple stand-alone serial port monitor for the GNOME desktop. It aims to be beginner friendly, small and easy to use. Not feature-rich and professional. Remembers the last settings (Theme, Baud Rate, Port etc.). Depending on your system you may need to add a user to dialout group to open serial ports: <code> sudo usermod -a -G dialout $USER </code>>
Cambios en la versión 0.1.8
hace 8 días
(Compilada hace 8 días)
- No hay registro de cambios
Tamaño instalado~803 KiB
Tamaño de la descarga273.59 KiB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones235