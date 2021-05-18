Cambalache

por Juan Pablo Ugarte
xjuan.ar
Create GTK User Interfaces

Cambalache is a new RAD tool that enables the creation of user interfaces for Gtk and the GNOME desktop environment.

Cambalache's main target is Gtk version 4 but it has been designed from the ground up to support other versions.

Cambios en la versión 0.12.1

hace 5 días
Tamaño instalado~6 MB
Tamaño de la descarga2 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones18.211
LicenciaGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
Sitio web del proyectohttps://gitlab.gnome.org/jpu/cambalache
Contactohttps://matrix.to/#/#cambalache:gnome.org
Informar de un problemahttps://gitlab.gnome.org/jpu/cambalache/issues
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/ar.xjuan.Cambalache

Instalación manual

flatpak install flathub ar.xjuan.Cambalache

Ejecutar

flatpak run ar.xjuan.Cambalache
Etiquetas:
gtkgui designerui builderui makerlibadwaitalibhandyuser interface