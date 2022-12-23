TuxGuitar
por Julian Gabriel Casadesus
TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor.
TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor, which includes features such as tablature editing, score editing, and import and export of Guitar Pro gp3, gp4, and gp5 files.In addition, TuxGuitar's tablature and staff interfaces function as basic MIDI editors. TuxGuitar's mascot and namesake is Tux, the penguin mascot of many games and programs originally designed for Linux. The program is written in the Java programming language and is released under version 2.1 of the GNU Lesser General Public License.
Cambios en la versión 1.5.6
hace alrededor de 1 año
Tamaño instalado~259 MB
Tamaño de la descarga132 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesx86_64
Instalaciones34.457
LicenciaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Instalaciones en el tiempo
Instalación manual
Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar