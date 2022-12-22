Ywallet

por Hanh Huynh Huu
Light Wallet for Ycash and Zcash

Fastest synchronization of all the wallets on the market

Supports every feature of shielded y/zcash

Track your wallet performance and expenditures

Watch-only and Cold Wallet

Cambios en la versión 1.3.3+379

hace 4 meses
Tamaño instalado~101 MB
Tamaño de la descarga72 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesx86_64
Instalaciones843
LicenciaMIT License
Sitio web del proyectohttps://hhanh00.github.io/zwallet/
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/app.ywallet.Ywallet

