xemu

Instalar
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla

Original Xbox Emulator

A free and open-source application that emulates the original Microsoft Xbox game console. Supports connecting up to 4 controllers for local play, networking for multiplayer, resolution scaling, and more.

Only "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu" can be written by xemu. The Hard Disk image has to be placed there, for example, at "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu/xbox_hdd.qcow2".

Cambios en la versión v0.7.96

hace 4 días
Tamaño instalado~19 MB
Tamaño de la descarga6 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones1.217.140
LicenciaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Sitio web del proyectohttps://xemu.app
Ayudahttps://xemu.app/docs
Preguntas frecuenteshttps://xemu.app/docs/faq
Informar de un problemahttps://github.com/xemu-project/xemu/issues
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/app.xemu.xemu

Instalaciones en el tiempo

Instalación manual

Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub app.xemu.xemu

Ejecutar

flatpak run app.xemu.xemu