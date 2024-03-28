Flathub Logo

PianoCheetah

por Stephen Hazel
unverified
Instalar
Playing a song in easy mode - 1 note max per hand

Steve's weird midi sequencer for pop piano n drum

It's for playing and practicing a song on piano and drums. Shows notes in a "pianoroll" format that's a little bit fancy.

You practice the piano parts and the background tracks sync to your tempo. Getting a song into your head and fingers is the aim. The real notes of the song can be simplifed down to one note per hand max. And your hands can stay in one position. More description / install docs / screenshots on the website.

Cambios en la versión 1.0

hace 9 días
(Compilada hace alrededor de 9 horas)

  • Construido por la comunidad

    Esta aplicación ha sido desarrollada en abierto por una comunidad de voluntarios y publicada bajo la GNU General Public License v2.0 or later.
    Involucrarse
Tamaño instalado~2.64 MiB
Tamaño de la descarga1.49 MiB
Arquitecturas disponiblesx86_64, aarch64
Etiquetas:
linuxflatpak