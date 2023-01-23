Gummi

por alexandervdm
The simple LaTeX editor

Gummi is a LaTeX editor written in the C programming language using the GTK+ interface toolkit. It was designed with simplicity and the novice user in mind, but also offers features that speak to the more advanced user.

Cambios en la versión 0.8.3

hace alrededor de 1 año
Tamaño instalado~11 MB
Tamaño de la descarga4 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones1016
LicenciaMIT License
Sitio web del proyectohttps://gummi.app/
Ayudahttps://github.com/alexandervdm/gummi/wiki/
Informar de un problemahttps://github.com/alexandervdm/gummi/issues/
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/app.gummi.gummi

Instalaciones en el tiempo

Instalación manual

Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub app.gummi.gummi

Ejecutar

flatpak run app.gummi.gummi
Etiquetas:
editorlatex