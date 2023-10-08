Flathub Logo

FeedDeck

por Rico Berger
Follow your RSS and Social Media Feeds

FeedDeck is an open source RSS and social media feed reader, inspired by TweetDeck. FeedDeck allows you to follow your favorite feeds in one place on all platforms. FeedDeck is written in Flutter and uses Supabase and Deno as it's backend.

  • Available for mobile and desktop: FeedDeck provides the same experience for mobile and desktop with nearly 100% code sharing.
  • RSS and Social Media Feeds: Follow your favorite RSS and social media feeds.
  • News: Get the latest news from your favorite RSS feeds and Google News.
  • Social Media: Follow your friends and favorite topics on Medium, Nitter, Reddit, Tumblr and X.
  • GitHub: Get your GitHub notifications and follow your repository activities.
  • Podcasts: Follow and listen to your favorite podcasts, via the built-in podcast player.
  • YouTube: Follow and view your favorite YouTube channels.

Cambios en la versión v1.2.1

hace 19 días
(Compilada hace 16 días)

  • Construido por la comunidad

    Esta aplicación ha sido desarrollada en abierto por una comunidad de voluntarios y publicada bajo la MIT License.
    Involucrarse
