Warp

por Fina Wilke
drey.app
Fast and secure file transfer

Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.

The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.

Features

  • Send files between multiple devices
  • Every file transfer is encrypted
  • Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
  • An internet connection is required
  • QR Code support
  • Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps

Cambios en la versión 0.5.4

hace alrededor de 2 meses
Tamaño instalado~8 MB
Tamaño de la descarga3 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones42.522
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Sitio web del proyectohttps://apps.gnome.org/app/app.drey.Warp/
Contactohttps://matrix.to/#/#warp:gnome.org
Informar de un problemahttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/warp/issues
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Warp

Instalaciones en el tiempo

Instalación manual

Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Warp

Ejecutar

flatpak run app.drey.Warp
Etiquetas:
gtkgnomemagic-wormholewormhole