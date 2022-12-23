Warp
por Fina Wilke
Fast and secure file transfer
Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.
The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.
Features
- Send files between multiple devices
- Every file transfer is encrypted
- Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
- An internet connection is required
- QR Code support
- Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps
Cambios en la versión 0.5.4
hace alrededor de 2 meses
Tamaño instalado~8 MB
Tamaño de la descarga3 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones42.522
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Otras aplicaciones del grupo GNOMEMás
Instalaciones en el tiempo
Instalación manual
Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar
Ejecutar
Etiquetas: