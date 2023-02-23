Elastic

por Alexander Mikhaylenko
drey.app
Design spring animations

Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.

Features:

  • Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
  • See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
  • Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
  • Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.

Cambios en la versión 0.1.3

hace 3 meses
Tamaño instalado~541 KB
Tamaño de la descarga158 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones2921
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Sitio web del proyectohttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic
Informar de un problemahttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic/-/issues
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Elastic

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Elastic

Ejecutar

flatpak run app.drey.Elastic
Etiquetas:
adwaitagnomegtkanimationanimationsspring